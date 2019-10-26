Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site. (Photo by News Staff Kala Wood)

Fort Rodd and Fisgard Lighthouse temporarily closed

Site closed Oct. 28, 29 for paving project clean-up

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites will be temporarily closed Oct. 28-29. Crews will be finishing the clean-up phase of the paving project.

Parks Canada appreciates the patience of the community and visitors while the work is completed.

The fall season also means washrooms will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will take place between Oct. 15 and Feb. 28. During this time, Fisgard Lighthouse will only be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays.

Updates on the project will be posted to @FortRoddFisgard Twitter, Facebook, and the Parks Canada website.

