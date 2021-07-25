Fort Rodd Hill summer programs bring the past to light

New programs offered at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites this summer are allowing those of all ages to step back from the modern world and experience lifestyles from different eras.
Until early September, participants can experience life at a lighthouse (Lighthouse Chores), enjoy war-rationed meals and ice cream (Sweet History) and learn about field nursing (WWI Medical Training) seven days a week and inspect unique artifacts (Hands-on History) on weekdays.
All program admissions for youth are free and friend and family groups can additionally book an oTENTik experience to stay overnight at Fort Rodd Hill.
“Whether they participate in our programming or tour the fort and the lighthouse independently, visitors will be impressed with the beauty and upkeep of these historic sites, and an afternoon spent here will prompt many fond memories,” according to a statement from Fort Rodd Hill promotion officer Sophie Lauro.
For more information on the programs, visit pc.gc.ca.
