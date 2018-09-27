The Victoria Health Hackathon will take place Sept. 28-30 at Fort Tectoria bringing together UVic students and faculty with health professionals and tech wizards. Kristyn Anthony/News Staff

Fort Tectoria hosts Victoria’s first ever health hackathon

UVic students, faculty will join health professionals, tech wizards to create health-related life hacks

This weekend, great minds will think alike at the first Victoria Health Hackathon.

Ten teams made up of students, faculty, community members, healthcare professionals and tech wizards will participate in five health challenges over the course of three days, an event organized by UVic biomedical engineer Stephanie Willerth.

Each team has worked on their challenge for three weeks and upon consulting with a team of mentors will assemble their solutions Friday through Saturday.

In this case, the “hacks” don’t refer to technology per se, but to creating “life hacks” with the intent of finding solutions to specific health-related problems.

The event will bring together multi-disciplinary teams of UVic students and faculty, community members, health-care professionals and tech wizards to tackle five health challenges.

The hackathon is a joint project between the UVic Centre for Biomedical Research, Faculty of Engineering, Island Health, Starfish Medical and the BC Regenerative Medicine Network.

Hacking teams can register right up until 5 p.m. on Sept. 28 or you can do so by emailing cfbr@uvic.ca.

The Victoria Health Hackathon runs Sept. 28 to 30 at Fort Tectoria (777 Fort St.).

