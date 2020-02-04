Penticton RCMP have found the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

RCMP have located the owner of the headstone that was found on Jan. 14.

The headstone, which read “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”, belongs to a local funeral home.

READ MORE: Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

According to a release sent out on Feb. 4, the stone is a sample product, and not an actual toddler’s headstone.

The headstone was stolen from the funeral home.

The RCMP did not release the name of the funeral home where the headstone came from.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why one Langford teacher is giving his kidney to a stranger
Next story
Not every hero wears a cape: Sidney students hot stuff in fire prevention competition

Just Posted

Search continues for missing man in Sooke River

Bodies of two other men found on Sunday

High tides keeping Oak Bay crew from cleaning junk off Caddy Bay beach

Ocean junk, boats wash up on Oak Bay side of Caddy Bay

Victoria Royals tech night brings Super Smash Bros tournament and free beer

Tech night takes place on Feb. 8 as the Royals take on the Kamloops Blazers

Victoria sees second wettest January on record

Many records were set in the wet, snowy month

Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

VicPD explains protocols for missing people, repeat releases

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

No information yet on types of drugs found or arrests made

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Woman stuck in elevator at Island hotel for an hour during power outage

Wickham endures initial panic at Best Western Plus Chemainus Inn and settles in until help arrives

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

Most Read