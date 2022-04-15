Free bike tune-up days on tap at Colwood city hall

Community volunteers will be on hand April 23 and May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon

A group of volunteers will be offering free bike tune-ups and safety inspections in front of Colwood city hall for a second year in a row, on April 23 and May 7. Pictured is the 2021 edition of the event. (Photo courtesy of Dave Lacey)

For the second year in a row, a group of Colwood cyclists and hobby mechanics are offering up free bike tune-ups and safety inspections outside Colwood city hall.

Dave Lacey and five other volunteers will set up shop from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23 and May 7 in the front parking lot. It’s expected to be two busy days, so residents looking to take advantage of a light tune-up are encouraged to get there early. Lacey said more than 120 bikes were brought in last year, and some riders may have to be turned away later in the day.

“We are really just looking over the bikes, making sure they are safe, adjusting the gears and the brakes to make sure they are working,” he said. “A lot of the families stay and ride around once they get their bikes going.”

Lacey had been thinking about doing such an event for a long time and finally was able to organize it last year. With such a fantastic response, it was an obvious decision to host it again this year, he said.

“I think there is a need for it, especially with local bike shops being super busy.” That said, Lacey and his crew will direct people whose bikes need major repairs or adjustments to visit the professionals, thus supporting their business.

“I just enjoy working on bikes and I hope this helps more people get out and enjoying their bikes. I always come away with a greater sense of community. It’s just a good, positive community event.”

This year the event is getting some extra help from the City of Colwood, which is offering up tents, tables, chairs and power hook-ups; and Capital Bike, which is providing bike stands, flags, chain lube and tire patch kits.

