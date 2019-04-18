Free cancer care workshops at SHOAL centre this May

A health charity is hosting four free cancer care workshops at the SHOAL centre this May.

InspireHealth’s multidisciplinary team will give practical and evidence-based information on four patient-centered topics. The not-for-profit organization is partially funded by the BC Ministry of Health and these talks are made in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society.

The first workshop will be on Tuesday, May 7, called Healthy Communication and Self-care, lead by their Clinical Counselor. The group’s medical doctor will then host Taking Charge of Your Health on Tuesday, May 14. Exercise and Cancer, featuring their Exercise Therapist, will follow on Thursday, May 23. Wrapping up the series is Nutrition and Cancer, overseen by a Dietitian, and will take place on Thursday, May 30.

Inspire Health’s mission statement says their goal is to “provide the best care possible for people living with a diagnosis of cancer,” They add that they “will work together with you, your family doctor and oncologist. All our services, programs and classes are completely free of charge. No referral is required.”

The workshops are open to all adults with a current or past cancer diagnosis and their friends. Registration is needed at least one week in advance. To book your spot, call 1-250-595-7125.

The workshops will take place at Beacon Community Services at the SHOAL Centre. The time for each is 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information visit inspirehealth.ca



