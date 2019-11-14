(Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images)

Free De-Stress Fest at UVic open to students, community

Friday event features performances by spoken word artists, prizes, food and more

Looking for an escape from the stress of the busy time of year? Look no further than De-Stress Fest at the University of Victoria (UVic).

The free event hosted by the UVic Mental Health Awareness Club is open to students and members of the community and centres around making time for fun and relaxation during what can be a hectic time of year.

De-Stress Fest takes place on Friday, Nov. 15 on the campus in the Vertigo Lounge in the Student Union Building. From 6 to 8:45 p.m., attendees can enjoy various stress-free activities along with food, prizes, board games and adult colouring pages. There will also be an open mic and presentations by local spoken word poets, Dana Neilly and Neko Smart.

A de-stress kit station will be set up in the venue for folks to put together their own kits and information about local mental health resources will be made available.

While the evening is geared towards students dealing with exam stress, members of the community looking for a relaxing evening are also invited.

The event, sponsored by the Society for Students with a Disability, takes places in wheelchair-accessible and scent free venue. The building’s washrooms are also both gender-neutral and accessible. Anyone with more specific accessibility requests is invited to contact the Mental Health Club by at uvicmentalhealthclub@gmail.com.

The university typically hosts its own De-Stress Fest twice a year – before each exam period – and a puppy playtime event is usually featured. The bi-annual event also focuses on mental health and reducing stress.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit the Facebook event page or contact the UVic Mental Health Club.

