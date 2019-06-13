Free fishing reels in Victoria families for Father’s Day

What better way to spend a quiet morning in Lake Cowichan than going fishing on the Cowichan River near the Riverside Inn? (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

These free events on Father’s Day Weekend have reel allure for the whole family.

BC’s Family Fishing Weekend is a great way to celebrate sport of fishing and getting together in the great outdoors. Coinciding with Father’s Day, community groups throughout B.C. are hosting events June 14-16 aimed at encouraging children to get involved in fishing and the importance of protecting fish habitats. Free events at the Victoria Malahat Outdoor Sports Centre take place June 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: Pacheedaht Canoe Blessing marks a return to Tribal Journey

B.C. residents can also try fishing for free during the Father’s Day Weekend anywhere in the province’s lakes and streams without having to purchase or carry a freshwater or tidal fishing license. The B.C. government is offering a complimentary three-day basic freshwater license valid from June 14 to 16. Fisheries and Oceans Canada will provide tidal licenses as well, although certain regulations will apply. Community events throughout the province help people, especially children learn about fish, fishing and conservation in a relaxed atmosphere with the assistance of expert volunteers. Loaner equipment and giveaways are available at many of the events. More than 40,000 people took part in the program last year, with 15,000 attending events in 50 community communities.

READ ALSO: 1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Family Fishing Society of BC, which was formed to increase angler participation and promote B.C.’s freshwater and tidal, (saltwater) sports fishery, and develop public awareness and increase respect for the province’s outdoor resources. Those efforts were acknowledged with a National Recreational Fisheries Award from Fisheries and Oceans Canada for the society’s efforts in reintroducing thousands of kids and families to recreational fishing throughout B.C.

Cast a line to bcfamilyfishing.com for more information, a list of free community events, free contests and prizes.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter