Free leak detection kits available to Saanich residents to reduce water waste, save money

Saanich and the Capital Regional District are offering free leak detection kits at municipal hall on Vernon Avenue until March 26 in honour of Fix-a-leak Week. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Did you know March 15-21 is Fix-a-leak Week in the Capital Regional District (CRD)?

From now through March 26, Saanich residents are invited to become “leak detectives” and check their homes for indoor and outdoor leaks with the help of a free detection kit available at municipal hall – 770 Vernon Ave.

In partnership with the CRD, Saanich is providing the kits to help residents identify leaks so they can be repaired to save money and reduce water waste.

The kits include a plastic bag that can help determine the efficiency of showerheads, dye tabs to check for toilet leaks – the tab goes in the tank and if the water in the bowl becomes coloured without flushing, there’s a leak – a high-efficiency aerator for old or leaky faucets, a drip gauge, a water shut-off tag, a watering schedule magnet, a sponge and information packets, explained Melanie Tromp Hoover, CRD supervisor of communications and education development.

According to Saanich, household leaks account for nearly 15 per cent of indoor water use and a leaking tap can lead to some 11,350 litres dripping down the drain.

The CRD advises that faucets, showerheads, pipes, irrigation systems and toilets are the most common leaky household fixtures. A dripping showerhead, for example, can waste some 35,000 litres of water a year – which is enough to fill 100 bathtubs – while a leaking toilet could be wasting up to 350,000 litres annually.

Stop by Saanich Municipal Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday to pick up a free leak detection kit.

