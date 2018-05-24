Free mixed media camped offered to youth

Greater Victoria youth are urged to apply for a free one-week mixed media camp on Denman Island this summer.

Eco-Dfndrs are looking for 16 youth between the ages of 12 to 15 to attend the camp from July 28 to Aug. 5.

“The Educating Towards Change Society wants to support youth to change attitudes, inspire and find new ways to involve their peers in environmental advocacy,” said project consultant Peter Campbell.

The camp will include professional writers, filmmakers, musicians and editors to work with youth.

Campbell urges those interested to send a message, video, drawing, or piece of music that illustrates the participant’s passion about the environment.

“We want to hear about ideas young people might have that they would like to share with the world,” he said.

Those interested in applying can download the form at www.ecodfndrs.ca.