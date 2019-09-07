Free Sunday Funday event planned for Saanich park

The Mount Tolmie Community Association is hosting a free Sunday Funday event in Horner Park on Sept. 8. (Photo courtesy the Mount Tolmie Community Association)

The Mount Tolmie Community Association (MTCA) hosts a Sunday Funday event in Horner Park on Sept. 8.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., community members are invited to come to the free event for games, prizes, information booths and more.

The celebration is family-friendly and children are invited to participate in several activities including three-legged races, Frisbee golf and bingo. Folks will also be invited to contribute to the Horner Park Children’s Art Mural and check out a Saanich Fire truck, a police cruiser and an Emergency Services Vehicle.

The MTCA has also scheduled several other special activities including Tai Chi and drumming demonstrations, said board member Penny Stevens. She also noted that there may be a few surprises in store too.

Guests are invited to pack a picnic or enjoy the food trucks that will be parked on site. The Fresh Coast food truck will provide salads, wraps and smoothies, while the Artisan Kitchen truck will have all sorts of barbecue options, Stevens said.

“The aim is to provide a fun afternoon for the community, while at the same time raising awareness of and membership in Mt. Tolmie Community Association,” she said.

Parking will be available at St. Aidan’s United Church on Palo Alto Street. The event is zero waste so the MTCA asks that any garbage brought into the park be removed at the end of the event.

For more information, visit the MTCA website at mtca.ca.

