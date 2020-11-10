Free transit service for military personnel on Remembrance Day

Services will be free despite an enormous reduction in in-person events

BC Transit will be offering free transit for military personnel on Remembrance Day, despite an enormous reduction in in-person events.

On Nov. 11, all scheduled routes and handyDART services will be free for riders in uniform – active, retired and cadets – as well as those with Army, Navy or Air Force Association cards.

BC Transit says it “supports those bus drivers who choose to stop their bus, if it is safe to do so, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, to observe the traditional minute of silence in memory of those who gave their lives and service in times of war.”

