Freebie table returns to Oak Bay works yard

Public works yard open for garbage, yard waste and recycling of a variety of types

For those hard to recycle items, the Oak Bay public works drop-off depot is the place to go – from paint cans to car batteries, they take it all. (Black Press Media file photo)

A resident favourite is back at the Oak Bay waste drop-off yard on Elgin Road.

The table of treasures – where people put their used, but still good items for others to peruse – was removed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

It was among many measures aimed at limiting spread of the coronavirus. Others included developing a second drop-off site after residents were left waiting hours to use the public works yard drop-off – when only three vehicles were permitted in the municipal transfer station at a time.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay residents can now discard of yard waste in green bins

Oak Bay residents can drop off excess garbage along with a plethora of other materials at 1771 Elgin Rd. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To use the drop-off depot residents must display a resident sticker on their vehicle – available at the public works yard. Physical distancing precautions remain in place due to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Treated sewage bound for dump until CRD upgrades processing to required standard

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayRecycling