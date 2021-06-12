The Esquimalt Farmers Market runs Thursdays through Sept. 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Facebook/Esquimalt Farmers Market)

The Esquimalt Farmers Market runs Thursdays through Sept. 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Facebook/Esquimalt Farmers Market)

FRESH AND LOCAL: Greater Victoria farm markets ready to greet shoppers

A list of markets on the go this spring and summer, right into fall

Markets are back for 2021 with fresh fruits and vegetables, chicken and seafood on tap – with a return of non-food vendors offering crafts, clothing, jewelry and more.

Many of the markets aim to be waste-free. Customers can help by bringing shopping bags, water bottles and plates and cutlery for eating from the food trucks.

READ ALSO: Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

To keep markets open and safe, shoppers are encouraged to protect themselves, fellow guests and market staff and vendors. Basic protocols include: staying home if you feel sick; observe physical distancing from others; don’t linger, allow others to shop; wash hands frequently and avoid touching your face; cough or sneeze int a tissue or elbow; avoid handling items you don’t intend to buy; and regularly wash reusable bags and baskets.

Here’s a list of south Island markets on the go this spring/summer season:

Moss Street Market – Victoria

While it operates year-round, the ‘regular market’ at the corner of Moss Street and Fairfield Road kicked into effect in May. The market runs Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October, when it moves indoors.

mossstreetmarket.com

Oaklands Sunset Market – Victoria

The Oaklands Community Association hosts this market June 30 to Sept. 1. It runs Wednesday evenings 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oaklands Community Centre, 2827 Belmont Ave.

oaklands.life/sunset-market

James Bay Outdoor Community Market – Victoria

Now through Oct. 2, it runs Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Menzies and Superior streets in James Bay.

jamesbaymarket.com

Esquimalt Farmers Market – Esquimalt

Summer markets are Thursdays, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. now through Sept. 16 at Bullen Field behind the Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser St. A fall schedule is yet to come.

esquimaltmarket.com

Sidney Street Market – Sidney

In a pandemic-related shift in both time and place, the 2021 market runs Sundays in the Mary Winspear Centre parking lot. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through Oct. 10.

sidneystreetmarket.com

North Saanich Farm Market – North Saanich

Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church (10990 West Saanich Rd.) across from Deep Cove School – park at the church or on the street. Now through Oct. 10.

northsaanichfarmmarket.ca

Peninsula Country Market – Central Saanich

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through October at the Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

peninsulacountrymarket.ca

Metchosin Farmers’ Market – Metchosin

Sundays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds, 4450 Happy Valley Rd.

Facebook: Metchosin Farmers’ Market

Sooke Country Market – Sooke

The market runs now through Oct. 9 on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in John Phillips Memorial Park.

sookecountrymarket.com

Cobble Hill Farmers’ Market – Cobble Hill

The Bee Friendly Village Market – Thursdays 5 to 8:30 p.m. now through September at the Cobble Hill Hall grounds, 3550 Watson Ave.

cobblehillfarmersmarket.ca

Duncan Farmers’ Market – Duncan

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Duncan City Square and Ingram Street. The entrance is Kenneth Street at Craig Street.

duncanfarmersmarket.ca

READ ALSO: Island Farm Fresh Guide lets residents explore local product

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaWest Shore

Previous story
Peninsula farmers markets ready to welcome back patrons
Next story
VIDEO: Oak Bay group of adults with developmental disabilities promotes community inclusivity

Just Posted

Red arrow shows the existing warehouse that is home to a variety of specialized equipment used by the Capital Region Emergency Services Telecommunications (CREST). The service provider is looking for a new home that will protect the equipment in the event of an earthquake or other natural disaster. (Google Maps)
CREST telecoms look to find a post-seismic facility in Greater Victoria

The move will better protect equipment vital to its 50 emergency service clients across the CRD

A client and a staff member embark on an art project at Oak Bay United Church. (Christine van Reewyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Oak Bay group of adults with developmental disabilities promotes community inclusivity

Victoria Community Connections moved to Oak Bay late last year

(Black Press Media file photo)
FRESH AND LOCAL: Greater Victoria farm markets ready to greet shoppers

A list of markets on the go this spring and summer, right into fall

Nathan Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, shares his story of substance use, a perspective he said isn’t seen enough. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Watts)
Public shaming, hate perpetuates further substance use: UVic researcher

Longtime addict Nathan Watts offers a user’s perspective on substance use

Graeme Wright is the owner of Hullabaloo, a new ice cream and coffee food truck serving patrons at the Red Barn on West Saanich. (Photo by Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff).
VIDEO: Cool treats, warm bevvies a specialty for new Saanich food truck

Hullabaloo owner Graeme Wright passionate about blending green space with sustainability

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 13 to 19

Flag Day, Garbage Man Day, International Panic Day all coming up this week

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Man previously sentenced for sexual interference involving girl in Nanaimo

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Most Read