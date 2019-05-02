Friends of Uplands Park leader honoured at Government House

A familiar Oak Bay face was among the 24 honoured Thursday at the 16th annual BC Achievement Community Award presentation ceremony at Government House in Victoria.
For more than two decades, Margaret Lidkea has been one of the most visible proponents of protection and stewardship of Uplands Park in Oak Bay. A committed volunteer, Lidkea works with local school boards to develop and deliver outdoor programs and has ensured that several generations of children have grown up with an appreciation and respect for the natural world in which they live.
Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin along with BC Achievement Foundation Board members, Robert Louie, OC, and Christopher Gaze, OBC, presented each recipient with a BC Achievement Community Award certificate, medallion and citation.
An independent committee selects the recipients.