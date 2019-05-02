Friends of Uplands Park leader honoured at Government House

Oak Bay woman among 24 in the province recognized for contribution to community

A familiar Oak Bay face was among the 24 honoured Thursday at the 16th annual BC Achievement Community Award presentation ceremony at Government House in Victoria.

For more than two decades, Margaret Lidkea has been one of the most visible proponents of protection and stewardship of Uplands Park in Oak Bay. A committed volunteer, Lidkea works with local school boards to develop and deliver outdoor programs and has ensured that several generations of children have grown up with an appreciation and respect for the natural world in which they live.

READ MORE: Uplands Park champion to earn provincial award

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin along with BC Achievement Foundation Board members, Robert Louie, OC, and Christopher Gaze, OBC, presented each recipient with a BC Achievement Community Award certificate, medallion and citation.

The recipients of the 2019 awards are:

Beth Applewhite, Port Moody

Don Bassermann, Prince George

Neil Brewer, Agassiz

Evelyn Corlett, Gibsons

Katherine Dodds, Vancouver

Polla Eid, Kelowna

Maureen Fraser, Tofino

Jessie Ann Gamble, Armstrong

Ming Gin, Vancouver

*Nancy & Gunther Golinia, Prince Rupert

Leona Green, New Westminster

Linda Helm, Tumbler Ridge

Janet Johnston, Stewart

Kenneth Kjenstad, Clearwater

Margaret Lidkea, Victoria

Jeffrey Lott, Nanaimo

Dr. Biju Mathew, Maple Ridge

Sandra McPherson, Duncan

Sukhmeet Singh Sachal, Surrey

Lyda Salatian, Surrey

Lindy Steele, Prince George

Katrin Taylor, Sparwood

Vivian Trethewey, Abbotsford

Arnold Trewhitt, Lake Country

Ellen Woodsworth, Vancouver

An independent committee selects the recipients.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter