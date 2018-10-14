Take your pick of poutines around Greater Victoria and help feed hungry kids through Mealshare, during Victoria Poutine Week, Oct. 19-27. Photo contributed

Fries, gravy, cheese and goodwill: Victoria hosts Poutine Week

Buy one of the varying versions of this traditional dish and help feed hungry kids

Buy poutine Oct. 19-27, and your conscience will thank you.

During Victoria Poutine Week, every dish sold at participating Victoria, West Shore and Saanich restaurants will equal a free meal for a person in need. Restaurants work in collaboration with Mealshare Victoria: a local non-profit dedicated to ending youth hunger. Last year’s inaugural event helped feed 1,650 kids.

The dishes that qualify for the charity program aren’t limited to the standard fries, gravy and cheese curds; just about anything goes, depending on the eatery.

Varsha Indian Kitchen gives its take on the dish with its Butter Chicken Poutine: butter chicken over masala fries with cheese curds. If you’re feeling fancy, upscale your poutine at Bodega Tapas Wine Bar’s Papas Supremas poutine: garlic aioli roasted potatoes, a soft-boiled egg, Serrano ham, and shaved Manchego cheese on top.

Vegetarians fear not – Very Good Butchers returns with its vegetarian poutine, sales of which last year pushed the Douglas Street shop among the top three sellers participating in Poutine Week.

Share your gooey good times with the hashtag #poutineweekyyj on social media to spread awareness of the cause. For more information and a list of participating sellers, check out poutinewithpurpose.com.

Previous story
B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

Just Posted

Fries, gravy, cheese and goodwill: Victoria hosts Poutine Week

Buy one of the varying versions of this traditional dish and help feed hungry kids

Saanich homeless camp to voluntarily leave provincial land by Tuesday

‘If the province really wants to pick a fight with us, we may end up in John Horgan’s backyard,’ says camp leader Chrissy Brett

Victoria lawyer urges B.C. law society to make pro bono work mandatory

Resolution says justice system is “at a crisis level” in B.C.

Surge in requests for help, reports of sexual assault since #MeToo

Growing demand for Victoria Sexual Assault Clinic’s services in first year of #MeToo

Saanich Neighbourhood Place serves up some politics with their pancakes

Local family resource and support centre aims to educate voters and politicians

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Most Read