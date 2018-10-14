Fries, gravy, cheese and goodwill: Victoria hosts Poutine Week

Buy one of the varying versions of this traditional dish and help feed hungry kids

Take your pick of poutines around Greater Victoria and help feed hungry kids through Mealshare, during Victoria Poutine Week, Oct. 19-27. Photo contributed

Buy poutine Oct. 19-27, and your conscience will thank you.

During Victoria Poutine Week, every dish sold at participating Victoria, West Shore and Saanich restaurants will equal a free meal for a person in need. Restaurants work in collaboration with Mealshare Victoria: a local non-profit dedicated to ending youth hunger. Last year’s inaugural event helped feed 1,650 kids.

The dishes that qualify for the charity program aren’t limited to the standard fries, gravy and cheese curds; just about anything goes, depending on the eatery.

Varsha Indian Kitchen gives its take on the dish with its Butter Chicken Poutine: butter chicken over masala fries with cheese curds. If you’re feeling fancy, upscale your poutine at Bodega Tapas Wine Bar’s Papas Supremas poutine: garlic aioli roasted potatoes, a soft-boiled egg, Serrano ham, and shaved Manchego cheese on top.

Vegetarians fear not – Very Good Butchers returns with its vegetarian poutine, sales of which last year pushed the Douglas Street shop among the top three sellers participating in Poutine Week.

Share your gooey good times with the hashtag #poutineweekyyj on social media to spread awareness of the cause. For more information and a list of participating sellers, check out poutinewithpurpose.com.