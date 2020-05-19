The 2019 United Way Spirit Awards celebrate the Capital Region’s most influential volunteers and contributors. (Black Press Media file photo)

Funding available for Greater Victoria charities dedicated to helping those in need

United Way Greater Victoria, Victoria Foundation now accepting applications for $1.635M

Help is on the way for local charities dedicated to helping community members in need.

United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation are now accepting applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund, which will see $1.635 million in financial support for local charities adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO, Victoria Foundation. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

Funding can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource costs, purchase assistance and more.

“It is apparent the most vulnerable people who already faced systemic barriers prior to COVID-19, are being hit especially hard by the pandemic,” said Mark Breslauer, United Way Greater Victoria CEO, in a statement. “We are grateful for this funding from the federal government as it will go a long way to help people who are struggling the most. The goal of this fund is to bring urgent and much-needed help directly into neighbourhoods throughout the Capital Regional District.”

The $1.65 million being dispersed in Greater Victoria is part of the federal government’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund, announced on April 21 and is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

“Canadian charities and not-for-profits are always there to help you, in your time of need. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Local funding will be issued until July 31 or until funds are fully allocated. To learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply, go to victoriafoundation.bc.ca/ecsf or uwgv.ca/ecsf.

United Way

