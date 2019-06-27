Fundraiser builds support for Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Rotary Club of West Shore is building a Memorial Playground to honour the memory of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, a mother of two young sons who was killed in the line of duty in April 2016.

READ MORE: Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground planned for City Centre Park

The BUY A BRICK program enables people who would like to honour Beckett’s memory to purchase a brick for $200. The bricks can be engraved with their name, favourite quote, company name, or in memory of a loved one. The initiative is part of Rotary’s efforts to raise $250,000 for the playground, which is scheduled to open at City Centre Park on Aug. 24.

Beckett’s husband, Brad Aschenbrener, said that the last family vacation was at a playground just like the one under construction. “The boys and I drive past the playground every day checking out the progress. Our boys know what the playground is for and look forward to the opening in August.”

RELATED: Sarah Beckett scholarship established for local high school grads interested in the law-related field

Rotary Club of West Shore member Dianna Seaton said the playground will honour and celebrate Beckett’s memory as well as bring the community together, keeping with the Rotary Club’s goal of providing public parks and inclusive playgrounds. “The Rotary Club of West Shore really appreciates the generous support we are receiving from the community for our BUY A BRICK campaign.”

RELATED: Driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted partial parole

To purchase a brick or for more information on the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground and fundraising initiatives, visit westshorerotary.org.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com