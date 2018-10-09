Fundraiser in View Royal hopes to ‘Scream Away Cancer’

The fundraiser has taken place over the past four years

Scream Away Cancer fundraiser takes places again in View Royal on Halloween. (Photo courtesy of Hedy Davidson)

A couple of View Royal residents are getting ready to “Scream Away Cancer” for Halloween.

Friends Hedy Davidson and Cheryl Thomas have been running the cancer fundraiser for four years ever since Davidson’s lost her husband to the disease.

Thomas said Davidson’s husband loved giant blow-up decorations and thought that hosting an event to raise money for cancer that included blow-up decor just made sense.

The yard of the house is family and kid-friendly, decorated with giant spiders, Frankensteins, and ghosts.

They have hot dogs, pop and water by donation, and everyone in costume gets a Halloween treat.

Thomas said they usually fundraise at least $1,000 each year, with all proceeds donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We’ve had kids that have come to the neighbourhood to trick-or-treat and come back later to donate,” Thomas said. “Six-year-olds gave toonies, it’s stuff like that that makes it worthwhile.”

The event takes place at 253 Glenairlie Dr. in View Royal on Oct. 31.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com