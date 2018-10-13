Fundraising gala on stunning estate supports free cancer care services

InspireHealth improves quality of life for those living with cancer

The exclusive gala will be held Oct. 20 with guests enjoying a cocktail reception at Fortune Gallery before heading to The View, a stunning waterfront mansion overlooking the Saanich Inlet. (Submitted)

A Night to Inspire offers a chance to enjoy an evening of food and drink on a beautiful estate in support of a not-for-profit organization that provides free supportive cancer care services.

Almost 30,000 people in B.C. will get diagnosed with cancer this year, according to BC Cancer Agency – a number that highlights the ongoing importance of funding resources that help people cope with diagnosis and treatment.

InspireHealth is a supportive cancer care centre offering individualized and group support in the areas of exercise therapy, stress management, nutrition and counselling. All of their services are offered at no cost to cancer patients and their loved ones.

While they are partially funded by the Ministry of Health, InspireHealth has to fundraise the remainder of their budget, to a tune of one million dollars annually, in order to support the programs being offered at no cost.

Their gala event, A Night to Inspire, helps to raise funds and awareness.

There will be a special Culinary Presentation by Executive Chef, Warren Barr of The Wickaninnish Inn and live entertainment, silent auction and live auction throughout the evening.

To find out more about InspireHealth visit www.inspirehealth.ca or call 250-595-7125.

Where: The View, Private Estate, Victoria

When: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20

Tickets: www.inspirehealth.ca/gala/victoria/