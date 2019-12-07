Future heroes will learn what it takes at spring break camp in Metchosin

The Metchosin Fire Department is set to host this year’s JDF Fire Rescue Cadet Camp, a week-long camp that trains future heroes in all things fire rescue.

Twenty teens in Grades 10 through 12 will get together for one week in March to go through a boot camp for firefighters. It will include everything from vehicle extrication to responding to calls in fire trucks and aims to be a fully immersive experience.

“It will embed them into what the life of a firefighter is,” said Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop.

Camp participants will live in the Metchosin School which will be converted into a fire hall. They’ll engage in various fire rescue activities, right down to cooking meals at the fire hall.

Dunlop said the event will involve fire departments from the mid-Island all the way to Greater Victoria with more than 30 people on the management board and hundreds of volunteers.

It will be similar to The Making of Heroes camp which took place on Pender Island last year and received a record number of applications with 13 boys and 12 girls selected for the training camp.

The camp in Metchosin will accept 20 applications after a panel interview with each of the applicants, according to Dunlop.

She said those interested can apply through their school, visit metchosinfire.ca or call 250-478-1307.

Funding for the camp is mainly provided through school districts but Dunlop said any donations – cash, in-kind or volunteers – are appreciated and will help support the camp and the cadets.

The JDF Fire Rescue Cadet Camp will take place from March 1 to 21, 2020 and is open to teens aged 15 to 18. Applications for the camp are due before Dec. 18.

