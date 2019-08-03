GALLERY: A day in the life of Saanich residents

1:30 p.m. Four-year-old Cyrus Munz climbs a slide at the Hamsterly Beach play park at Elk Lake. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 1:42 p.m. Eight-year-old Parker Reems (left), 10-year-old Tommy Reems (middle) and 11-year-old Josiah Toews celebrate a special find — a spoon — dug up during a dive into Elk Lake, near Hamsterly Beach. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 2:00 p.m. Kayaking instructor Jon Hyde smiles as he takes a ribbing from friends and students off camera. Hyde was tying up the boats after about four hours on the waters of Elk Lake. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 3:11 p.m. Christopher Lee, 11, attempts to perfect his flips off a diving board at the Saanich Commonwealth Place pool. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 3:11 p.m. Christopher Lee, 11, attempts to perfect his flips off a diving board at the Saanich Commonwealth Place pool. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 4:08 p.m. Sophie Demontmorency (right), and Xenon Calwell (back), help out a pair of customers at a Co-op gas station on West Saanich Road. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 4:48 p.m. Klaas Jansma, owner of Glanford Auto Service, repairs a propane tank before closing up shop for the day. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 5:18 p.m. Guillermo Valdes, 15, puts in some work on his jump shot at Beckwith Park. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 5:50 p.m. Jorge Nandayaba, a foreman with Proline Roofing, works into the evening on a home on Cordova Bay Road. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 6:09 p.m. Christie McShane (right) shares a laugh with Susan Pelny as the pair — along with Flint, the dog — watch the waves near the Gloria Place beach access. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 6:33 p.m. Badia Almasri prepares a batch of fries at the concession at Lambrick Park. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 6:48 p.m. Dan Phillips winds up for a pitch at Lambrick Park as his Rockies take on the Jays in Victoria Mavericks Baseball League action. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 6:54 p.m. The Rockies’ Mike Turcotte checks his swing during an at-bat against the Jays in Victoria Mavericks Baseball League action at Lambrick Park. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 7:04 p.m. The Rockies take on the Jays in Victoria Mavericks Baseball League action at Lambrick Park. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 7:18 p.m. Bartender Kris Schill pours a pint of Hoyne Brewings Dark Matter at The Monkey Tree Pub. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 7:44 p.m. Johane Mui helps a friend perfect her swing at the Reynolds Park tennis courts. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 8:22 p.m. Caleigh Higman (right) snaps a photo atop Pkols — Mount Douglas — of visiting friends. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 8:47 p.m. The peak of Pkols — Mount Douglas — provides a vast view as the sun sets across the Greater Victoria area. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) 8:02 a.m. Dwayne Ochs from Venstra Consulting takes a break from landscaping at The Otto to show off the stickers on his helmet. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 8:49 a.m. Cyclists zip under the bridge at the Switchback, the spot where the Lochside Regional Trail meets the Galloping Goose Trail. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 8:51 a.m. Rob Fraser and his pup, Luna, pose mid-walk before he heads to work at Uptown. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 8:54 a.m. Rick Biernacki sips a hot drink before getting to work on a “double-rear ender” at Budget Repair. 9:27 a.m. The gardens at Outerbridge Park feel like another world as the street sounds disappear and the vibrant flora draws you in. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 9:32 a.m. Audrey Trenholm and Douglas Adams work on a flowerbed at Outerbridge Park. They have both been working with the Pulling Together Volunteer Program tidying up parks around the city for almost 10 years. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 9.36 a.m. Don’t be fooled by her small stature, Annabelle is 15 years old. She enjoys trotting through Outerbridge Park. Due to her age, she rides to the park in a baby carrier. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 9:51 a.m. Amy Willie, an employee at Blenkinsop Adventure Mini Golf, uses a leaf blower to tidy pine needles off each of the holes before the course opens at 10 a.m. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 9:56 a.m. Allan Poupart changes his shoes before playing nine holes at the Mount Douglas Golf Course. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 10:04 a.m. Joe Nelson, a beekeeper with Babe’s Honey for four years, pours a cup of Mermaid Tears Jun Elixr or Honey Kombucha. The blue drink is coloured with Blue Algae and flavoured with lemon, lime, lavender and hops. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 10:26 a.m. Rob Galey shows off a juicy strawberry, freshly plucked from his farm on Blenkinsop Road which he refers to as Uncle’s Farm. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 10:39 a.m. Julian Olivo (left) and Efrain Mena (right) pick raspberries at Galey Farm. On their breaks, they like to video chat with their families in South America. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:04 a.m. University of Victoria Mechanical Engineering Co-op student, Patrick Reed wires the LED drivers in the control box of an Algae Photobioreactors at Industrial Plankton. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:26 a.m. Four-year-old Brooklyn Bull plays in the water park at Uptown shopping mall. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:33 a.m. Elodie Chaumeton makes burritos at Puerto Vallarta Amigos at Uptown shopping mall for three Babcock Canada employees on their lunch break. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:48 a.m. Jesse Maddaloni looks up from his lunch at Big Wheel Burger. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:48 a.m. Jesse Maddaloni looks up from his lunch at Big Wheel Burger. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:59 a.m. Teddy Laver works at warp speed, preparing food during the lunch rush at Big Wheel Burger. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 12:48 p.m. Cole Shireves and his mom, Erika, stop for a photo before heading down to Swan Lake for his favourite activity, feeding the ducks. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:04 p.m. Sam Burden, an employee in the grocery and bulk sections at Thrifty Foods at the Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue intersection, stocks the shelves in the back room. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:07 p.m. John and Pat Van Munster pose with their 1930 Model A Roadster Pickup. John is the sixth person to own the car. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:10 p.m. Lindsay Miskow watches in the mirror while her hairdresser, Keri Darrah, works on her “big chop” at the Evolve Hair Studio. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:25 p.m. Noushin Javanmard (left) and Nasser Pourmand (right) pose for a photo after making it through another lunch rush at Anar’s Grocery. Javanmard said she made six falafel wraps, twelve chicken wraps and six kababs. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:36 p.m. Cynthia Reid bribes her golden retrievers (left to right) Epic, Sturgis and Red with treats to pose for a photo. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich is a diverse municipality with so much to offer residents.

But photographing the region’s largest municipality is no easy task. We wanted to highlight as much of Saanich as possible, including the people, places and businesses that make it so special.

From your local businesses making sure you have the fuel needed to start your day (both for your body and vehicle), throughout the workday and into the evening with residents enjoying some of the leisure opportunities Saanich has to offer, it’s all featured in the following pages. We hope it inspires you to try something new or revisit an old favourite that may have fallen out of your routine.

On Thursday, July 18, our team, including Wolf Depner, Devon Bidal, Kendra Crighton, and Kevin Menz, hit the streets to photograph as much as possible between sunrise and sunset. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get all of those photos into our print edition, so keep an eye out in future editions of the Saanich News for more.

– Katherine Engqvist

Bureau Chief,

Greater Victoria News Hub