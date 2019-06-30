GALLERY: Canadian pride hits Sidney waterfront at Dinner en Rouge

The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) Green party leader Elizabeth May and husband John Kidder enjoyed the red and white festivities at the third annual Dinner en Rouge in Sidney Saturday evening.(Spencer Pickles/Black Press) Artist Helen Windsor strikes a patriotic pose in her red garb at the third annual Dinner en Rouge Saturday night. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press) The third annual Dinner en Rouge had hundreds don their best red and white on the waterfront at Beacon Park in Sidney Saturday evening. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

The third annual Dinner en Rouge brought hundreds to Sidney’s Beacon Park in their best red and white attire.

Modeled after the world renowned ‘Diner en Blanc,’ Dinner en Rouge offers a chic and festive evening of outdoor dining, entertainment and more, all along Sidney’s stunning waterfront.

Organizers at the Mary Winspear Centre wanted to create a patriotic summer experience, timed to kick off the Canada Day festivities that take over Greater Victoria in the days following.

If showing off their loudest red and white attire isn’t fun enough, the food certainly makes the event worthwhile.

“Guests can choose to bring their own food and dine potluck style with friends or partake in the catered barbecue dinner prepared by Island Culinary Services,” said Carey Salvador, the Mary Winspear Centre’s marketing coordinator.

With sunshine, great food and beautiful scenery, the third annual event was a success for all.

