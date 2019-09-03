GALLERY: Families flock to the 151st Saanich Fair

The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The 151 Saanich Fair ran Aug. 31 until Sept. 2 with lots to do and see for the entire family. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

The 151st Saanich Fair wrapped up Monday evening after another successful three-day event.

Billed as the oldest continuously running agricultural fair in western Canada, the fair saw tens of thousands of visitors over the Labour Day long weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

Organized by the North and South Saanich Agricultural Society, the fair featured a number of attractions including animals, agricultural demonstrations, live entertainment, midway and so much more.

ALSO READ: Clara Knight has attended Saanich Fair since 1947

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family favourite Luxton Fall Fair marks 110 years

Just Posted

Record-breaking number of Greater Victoria students enrolled in French immersion programs

Enrolment has been increasing for 21 consecutive years across the province

City seeks public input on proposed 10-storey building on Fort Street

The mixed-use building is part of the block-long project proposed by PARC Retirement

Cars, Rods and Rides in Esquimalt will feature classic Panther, all-new Acura NSX

The Victoria EV Club will also have a Tesla Model S 85 on display Sept. 7

Red shoes help raise awareness of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

Bus ads and Sept. 9 awareness day remind parents ‘alcohol and pregnancy don’t mix’

Mainly sunny skies ahead for back to school

Plus a look ahead at your week

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Vancouver Island family thanks rescue crews after ‘Thor’ attacked by bear

Dog was badly hurt and trapped at bottom of a 200-foot ravine

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Most Read