GALLERY: Shots of the lunar eclipse from Victoria and beyond

Many people grabbed their telescopes and binoculars and made their way outside to stare at the sky Sunday night during the lunar eclipse, and luckily for us, both amateur and professional photographers from across Greater Victoria took the oppotunity to share their photos.

Here are some of the best shots from South Vancouver Island.

James Younger submitted this landscape shot of the eclipse during low tide at Island View Beach.

This shot of the Blood Moon was taken from Happy Valley, near Langford by Phino Babu. /td>

Andrew Ross captured the deep red of the lunar moon from the sixth floor of the Hampton House.

Esquimalt Lagoon, Victoria BC

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019.01.20

By AKLimages pic.twitter.com/iG63EAZafM — AKLimages (@Aklimages) January 21, 2019

(Crystal Timothy)

(Kristina Amayah-Rabosa)

(Jan Cabali)

(Shalene Upshall)

