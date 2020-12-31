GALLERY: Weather makes last day of 2020 one worth going out for

A foursome of golfers watches as one of their group tees off at McMicking Point on the Victoria Golf Club course along Beach Drive on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) The Ogden Point breakwater was a popular place for a New Year’s Eve late morning walk. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) The Ogden Point breakwater was a popular place for a New Year’s Eve late morning walk. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) A foursome of golfers watches as one of their group tees off at McMicking Point on the Victoria Golf Club course along Beach Drive on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) A seagull standing on a rock takes a look around as a yellow hulled sailboat heads out from the Oak Bay Marina on New year’s Eve morning. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) A pair of stand up paddle boarders get their morning exercise in McNeil Bay on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

While rain and wind alerts keep the rest of the Island on its toes, Victorians flock outdoors to enjoy the weather as 2020 draws to a close.

According to Environment Canada, the chances of rain are ‘high’ Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. with an expectation of only light winds – about 10 km/h from the southeast.

The first day of 2021 is much the same, with expected 20 km/h winds and a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers.

