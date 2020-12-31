GALLERY: Weather makes last day of 2020 one worth going out for

While rain and wind alerts keep the rest of the Island on its toes, Victorians flock outdoors to enjoy the weather as 2020 draws to a close.
According to Environment Canada, the chances of rain are ‘high’ Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. with an expectation of only light winds – about 10 km/h from the southeast.
The first day of 2021 is much the same, with expected 20 km/h winds and a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers.
