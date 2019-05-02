Laura Cochrane, board chair for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen, says her organization depends on events like Saturday’s third Annual Garden Sale fundraiser (Black Press File).

Garden Sale will help fill Kitchen’s cupboards

Shelbourne Community Kitchen holding garden sale Saturday, May 4 at St. Aidan’s Church

Saanich’s community kitchen is holding a fundraiser Saturday, May 4 to help individuals struggling with food security.

All proceeds from the third annual Garden Sale fundraiser held by the Shelbourne Community Kitchen will go towards supporting activities at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen, said Laura Cochrane, who chairs the kitchen’s board. The event itself runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Church, 3703 St. Aidan’s St.

The Shelbourne Community Kitchen opened in March 2015. Located in a modest house in the 3500 block of Shelbourne Street, the facility offers programs that teach participants how to source, choose and prepare healthy food more affordably through its communal kitchen, where participants receive cooking lessons from trained volunteers, almost half of which are also program participants.

The kitchen also runs a garden and serves as a resource centre, building relations and resilience along the way. It also runs an emergency pantry program.

The charity receives funding from a range of sources and Saturday’s fundraiser is one of two annual fundraisers, said Cochrane, adding past fundraisers had previously raised in excess of $7,000.

The sale itself will feature annuals, perennials, veggies, garden tools, Mother’s Day gifts, up-cycled garden decor and many more items for your garden, said Cochrane.

“We also welcome donations of perennials, plant starts, gently used garden tools and creative up-cycled garden decor and planters,” she said.

The event will also feature crafts and other activities for kids, said Cochrane.

“It’s really a fun, family event,” she said.

Plus the weather promises to be good, she added.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

