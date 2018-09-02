Garry oak meadow restoration underway at Lochside Trail

Community partners leading a Garry oak meadow restoration project along the Lochside Trail Garry oak meadow are hosting an informational community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m., across from the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation, by 4050 Lochside Drive. Submitted

The community partners leading a Garry oak meadow restoration project along the Lochside Trail are hosting an informational community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be beside the Lochside Trail, across from the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation, at 4050 Lochside Dr.

The project will create some short-term, intermittent (and possible) partial blockages of the Lochside Trail during the construction phase of the project.

Over the 10-day period from Sept. 10 to 21, on-and-off Lochside trail users may be diverted around the Lochside Trail as a precaution.

“As luck has it, at this section, Lochside Drive runs parallel to the trail, so I don’t think it’ll be too much of an inconvenience for trail users to go around,” said stewardship co-ordinator Francesca Loro of Peninsula Streams.

“We will, of course, have signage to this effect on the trail, on both ends of the blocked-off section.”

Peninsula Streams has partnered with the Pollinator Partnership and Saanich Native Plants to undertake the Lochside Garry Oak Meadow Restoration Project.

Look for the Peninsula Streams Society signage and tent.

More information is available at peninsulastreams.ca/blenkinsop.

