Fifth Garry Oak Cubs Nathan Williams, Emmett Gough and Adam Ross are among the cubs collecting bottles. (Courtesy Fifth Garry Oak Cubs)

Garry Oak Scouts bank on 10-cent boost for upcoming bottle drive through Oak Bay

5th Garry Oak Scouts will visit Oak Bay homes on Jan. 4 for bottles

With the deposit on bottles doubled to 10 cents, the 5th Garry Oak Scouts are gunning for a big increase in funds raised at this year’s annual bottle drive.

The group is now entering its fifth decade and the bottle drive is a tradition that goes back to 1980, said volunteer Annemarie Scanlan.

This year’s drive is set for Saturday, Jan. 4. Flyers will be distributed throughout Oak Bay between Christmas and New Years to encourage residents to save their bottles. Then, leave them out with the flyer on them by 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 for the Scouts to collect.

READ MORE: Single dad reaches out to Greater Victoria community to help kids celebrate Christmas

“Last year, the drive generated about $5,500 but we are hoping to hit $6,000 this year,” Scanlan said.

The hall is transformed from Scout meeting place to bottle depot.

The Scouts put the funds to use here in Oak Bay with leadership and outdoor education programming. One project underway this year is the Bowker Creek restoration in partnership with the municipality and a local restoration group.

Funds also support active scouting outdoor and leadership programs for youth in our community including Beavers (5-7), Cubs (8-10), Scouts (11-14), and Venturers (15-18).

“This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, all money raised goes directly to 5th Garry Oak group and is used for funding camps and educational programs for Oak Bay Scouts from 5-18 years old,” Scanlan. said.

If you have a large pick-up to offer, contact the bottle coordinator at 250-920-8010 to arrange a special pick up.

Bottles can also be dropped off anytime at the scout hall, 1703 Monterey Ave. (Fireman’s Park) and placed in the bin there.

