The Garth Homer Foundation provides funding to the Garth Homer Society. (Courtesy of the Garth Homer Society)

Garth Homer Foundation receives $34M gift to support Greater Victoria residents with diverse abilities

The donation is coming from the late Kathleen Sheret

The Garth Homer Foundation has received a $34-million donation that will support Greater Victoria residents with diverse abilities.

The donation is coming from the late Kathleen Sheret, who is a decedent of Victoria’s pioneer family that established and operated the Andrew Sheret plumbing company. Kathleen died in 2021.

The foundation provides funding to the Garth Homer Society and similar organizations providing quality-of-life support in Greater Victoria.

The foundation said this is one of the largest donations ever given to support individuals with diverse abilities.

“This incredible gift is truly transformational in the impact it will have on community-based care for our clients and others in need of support and will help the people of Greater Victoria better care for one another for generations to come,” said Bruce Homer, nephew of founder Garth Homer.

The donation will help fund many projects and programs that will help improve the quality of life for clients and their families.

“Investing in this work is key to supporting people of all ages with diverse abilities who continue to face barriers,” said Catherine Lord, foundation board chair. “Donations like this make it possible to dream BIG and develop long-term and innovative strategies which will benefit the community for years to come.”

Charity and DonationsDonation

