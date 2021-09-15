Get ready to party, Sooke

District of Sooke is inviting the public to Celebrate Sooke! on Saturday with a free family event

It’s time to celebrate, Sooke.

The District of Sooke is inviting the public to Celebrate Sooke! on Saturday (Sept. 18) – a free, outdoor event being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It takes place at John Phillips Memorial Park.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in the park,” said Mayor Maja Tait.

“I feel, just with COVID, we’ve really missed being out and interacting with one another. It will be nice to check in with familiar faces and longtime acquaintances.”

Celebrate Sooke! combines not only the family festival but the Sooke Fall Fair and Sooke Music and Arts Festival. The celebration is cast as a pandemic coming out party, with local leaders marking the first large community event in more than two years.

Celebrate Sooke features a free pancake breakfast, music, logging sports show, bike parade, magic show, farmers’ market, kids’ zone, business vendors and food trucks.

Provincial health and safety protocols will be in place for the event, but celebrants are encouraged to wear masks and use the sanitization stations provided.

The celebration will go ahead, rain or shine.

