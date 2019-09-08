Get your nose in a new book at the Friends of the Library book sale

The book sale room at the Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library is ready to go for the Friends of the Library school book sale on Sept. 14 and 15. (Photo courtesy Irwin Henderson)

The Friends of the Library’s Back to School book sale is back. The Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library will host the event on Sept. 14 and 15. A wide range of books will be available for folks of all ages and there will be genres for everyone.

“[Everything] from pre-reader kiddie books through to large print and world languages,” said Irwin Henderson, Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library president.

The early bird sale will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and admission will only set readers back $3. On Sunday, book-enthusiasts can enter the sale for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the book prices are as marked. At 1:15 p.m., admission goes up to $10 but all the books are free until the sale ends at 3:15 p.m.

Aside from books, there will be CDs, DVDs and other creative items for sale. The books on sale come from public donations as well as library discards. The selection is so vast that set up can take Henderson and the other volunteers quite some time. They often begin getting the books out of storage and onto the tables on the Thursday before the sale.

The Friends of the Library book sales usually attract hundreds of avid readers young and old and the line will often wind down the block.

Friends of the Library hosts several book sales each year in an effort to fund purchases from the library’s wish list including audio readers, furniture and books, Henderson explained. The sales at the Nellie McClung branch can bring in about $4,000 while the sales hosted at the Pearkes branch can raise close to $10,000.

In June, Friends of the Library donated $45,000 to the Greater Victoria Public Library for digital literacy technology and have raised $878,000 since 1999.

