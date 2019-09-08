The book sale room at the Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library is ready to go for the Friends of the Library school book sale on Sept. 14 and 15. (Photo courtesy Irwin Henderson)

Get your nose in a new book at the Friends of the Library book sale

The back to school book sale takes place at the Nellie McClung branch, Sept. 14 to 15

The Friends of the Library’s Back to School book sale is back. The Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library will host the event on Sept. 14 and 15. A wide range of books will be available for folks of all ages and there will be genres for everyone.

“[Everything] from pre-reader kiddie books through to large print and world languages,” said Irwin Henderson, Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library president.

The early bird sale will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and admission will only set readers back $3. On Sunday, book-enthusiasts can enter the sale for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the book prices are as marked. At 1:15 p.m., admission goes up to $10 but all the books are free until the sale ends at 3:15 p.m.

Aside from books, there will be CDs, DVDs and other creative items for sale. The books on sale come from public donations as well as library discards. The selection is so vast that set up can take Henderson and the other volunteers quite some time. They often begin getting the books out of storage and onto the tables on the Thursday before the sale.

The Friends of the Library book sales usually attract hundreds of avid readers young and old and the line will often wind down the block.

Friends of the Library hosts several book sales each year in an effort to fund purchases from the library’s wish list including audio readers, furniture and books, Henderson explained. The sales at the Nellie McClung branch can bring in about $4,000 while the sales hosted at the Pearkes branch can raise close to $10,000.

In June, Friends of the Library donated $45,000 to the Greater Victoria Public Library for digital literacy technology and have raised $878,000 since 1999.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Just Posted

Get your nose in a new book at the Friends of the Library book sale

The back to school book sale takes place at the Nellie McClung branch, Sept. 14 to 15

District of Central Saanich achieved carbon neutrality in 2018

Sidney’s municipal operations also considered carbon-neutral

Greater Victoria entrepreneur questions whether new ambassador can smooth tensions with China

Alistair Vigier, chief executive officer of ClearWay Law, says developments elsewhere matter more

Actor from Salt Spring Island to appear on ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Greyston Holt featured in show filmed in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Sidney museum could start charging admission

Executive director Peter Garnham raises possibility during presentation before council

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Most Read