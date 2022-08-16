Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21

Goldstream Avenue will be filed with vehicles from 1975 and earlier

The 10th annual Langford Show and Shine is fast approaching and classic car owners are revving up their engines in anticipation.

Centred under the archway on Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21, classic cars from 1975 or earlier will be assembled and drivers will have them looking their best, in hopes of winning a coveted award.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with participant parking open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., or until full.

Vehicle registration is available at webapps.langford.ca/ShowAndShineRegistration. While signing up is free, the Goldstream Food Bank will be onsite collecting donations.

Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. at the Langford Station stage.

Road closures will be in effect during the show, including Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, a section of Station Avenue between VMP and Aprell Place, and Bryn Maur Road.

READ MORE: Hundreds of hot rods roll through Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Car ShowsCity of LangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum head curator Tatiana Robinson arranges a unique handmade 1950s UN flag flown by HMCS Sioux during the Korean War. The museum highlighted the flag for National Peacekeepers’ Day this year. (Courtesy CFB Esquimalt)
Crafty sailor remembered at CFB Esquimalt museum for his resourcefulness

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21

Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria