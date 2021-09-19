Gingerbread fundraiser calls on Greater Victoria creators to envision a Future of Home

Oak Bay resident Jude Somers won the 2020 People’s Choice Award for her creation The Santa Train during the 12th annual showcase. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s biggest annual fundraiser is looking for bakers

Back for its lucky 13th year, Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s biggest fundraiser is looking for bakers.

Registration for the Gingerbread Showcase is open to home chefs and professional bakers alike to showcase talent, skill and imagination while helping create a holiday favourite outing.

This year’s theme is The Future of Home. Creations must be entirely edible, built on a 61 cm square base and reach at least 45 cm tall.

Judges will mark based on first impression, use of gingerbread, interpretation of the theme, structural entirety, skill and technique, overall concept and design, creativity or artistic merit and diversity of ingredients.

Viewers purchase ballots to vote on a People’s Choice award while raising funds for the cause.

Last year a record 33 submissions included seaside cottages, lighthouses, marine life and ships, baked to the theme of Coastal Living. Traditionally held on one site, the showcase format shifted last year because of the pandemic. Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, viewers admired the displays through the windows of 10 businesses across Victoria and Sidney and voted and made donations online.

The 2020 Gingerbread Showcase creations can be viewed at habitatvictoria.com.

This year’s showcase is set for public viewing Saturday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

