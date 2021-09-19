Gingerbread fundraiser calls on Greater Victoria creators to envision a Future of Home

Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s biggest annual fundraiser is looking for bakers

Oak Bay resident Jude Somers won the 2020 People’s Choice Award for her creation The Santa Train during the 12th annual showcase. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Oak Bay resident Jude Somers won the 2020 People’s Choice Award for her creation The Santa Train during the 12th annual showcase. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Back for its lucky 13th year, Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s biggest fundraiser is looking for bakers.

Registration for the Gingerbread Showcase is open to home chefs and professional bakers alike to showcase talent, skill and imagination while helping create a holiday favourite outing.

This year’s theme is The Future of Home. Creations must be entirely edible, built on a 61 cm square base and reach at least 45 cm tall.

Judges will mark based on first impression, use of gingerbread, interpretation of the theme, structural entirety, skill and technique, overall concept and design, creativity or artistic merit and diversity of ingredients.

RELATED: Winners of Victoria’s 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase announced

Viewers purchase ballots to vote on a People’s Choice award while raising funds for the cause.

Last year a record 33 submissions included seaside cottages, lighthouses, marine life and ships, baked to the theme of Coastal Living. Traditionally held on one site, the showcase format shifted last year because of the pandemic. Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, viewers admired the displays through the windows of 10 businesses across Victoria and Sidney and voted and made donations online.

The 2020 Gingerbread Showcase creations can be viewed at habitatvictoria.com.

This year’s showcase is set for public viewing Saturday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Gingerbread creations smash fundraising record in Victoria

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

charityfundraiserGreater Victoria

Previous story
West Shore newspaper carrier is all about heart

Just Posted

Dexter Macaisa, team lead for assembly process and development at Central Saanich’s Redlen Technologies, works on component of the company’s ground-breaking new CT technology. Canon recently paid $341 million to acquire the remaining 85 per cent of the company after having purchased 15 per cent earlier. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
CEO believes Central Saanich’s Redlen can hit $1 billion in revenue after purchase by Canon

Mikayla Edmunds, centre, with her cousin, Nevaeh Pelkey, and her mother, Jocelyn Edmonds, delivers the Gazette to make her dream of a trip to Disneyland, Paris come true. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
West Shore newspaper carrier is all about heart

More than 40 teams participated in a summer tournament at Oak Bay High and St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Courtesy Flight Basketball)
Summer basketball takes flight in Oak Bay, Saanich

The Capital Regional District is taking applications for its nominee to sit on the Victoria Airport Authority board of directors. (Black Press Media File).
Victoria Airport Authority seeks board nominee from CRD