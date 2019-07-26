Girls learn code at UVic’s Science Venture camp

Girls discover the world of code, building critical computer science skills in a fun environment

Parliamentary Secretary Mitzi Dean joined at CoderGirl, a summer camp that encourages more young women to pursue STEM fields. This year’s camp had a focus on robots and artificial intelligence. (Courtesy of Province of British Columbia)

Parliamentary Secretary Mitzi Dean joined a group of dynamic young coders at UVic’s Science Venture CoderGirl camp July 24.

The camp offers girls a chance to discover the world of code, building critical computer science skills in a fun environment.

UVic’s Science Venture is a non-profit organization that offers hands-on science, engineering and technology learning opportunities for youth entering grades 1 through 12. UVic offers several all-girls summer programs under their Science Venture initiative, which is part of a national network called Actua along with 35 other post-secondary institutions in Canada that are actively working to engage youth participation in the STEM sector – with specific programs designed to inspire young women.


