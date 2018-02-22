Students Grade 9-12 across the region can vie for $10,000 to attend the Saanich school

Next school year marks the third Glenlyon Norfolk School offers community scholarships.

The GNS Community Scholarship Initiative offers $10,000 renewable scholarships to students entering Grades 9 through 12 from Greater Victoria.

For more than a century, GNS has been educating students from throughout the Capital Region. The initiative helps ensure the school’s ability to offer its brand of education to students regardless of economic circumstance. Community scholars can be athletes, academics or artists, so long as they are also great kids.Currently, 16 scholars study at the senior school.

Since 1996, GNS has been proud to be an International Baccalaureate World Continuum School, one of only 15 schools in Canada authorized to offer three IB programs.

Visit mygns.ca/admissions/community-scholarships online to learn more.