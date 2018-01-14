Attendees at a Cook Street Activity Centre holiday event with Volunteer Victoria’s Youth Advisory Team pose for a photo. The centre is hosting its 40th anniversary open house on Jan. 27, with a wide range of activities planned. Facebook

Going strong after 40 years: Cook Street Activity Centre celebrates with community

Open house Jan. 27 to feature a taste of the kind of activities available at the centre

The Cook Street Activity Centre is well-known in the neighbourhood and the city for its range of offerings for those 55-over and people of all ages. On Jan. 27, they’ll showcase some of those activities and more during its 40th anniversary open house.

Among other things, the day includes a comfort food lunch and baked goods produced by a volunteer chef here on holiday, an ongoing art show featuring works by the centre’s Joy of Art group members and leader Gail Keppler, and a demonstration of modern square dancing – soon to be offered at the centre – led by caller John Myers.

As an added bonus special guest speaker, University of Victoria scientist Becky Segal, will share her research on climate change and sea ice environments in northern Canada. Keeping with the Arctic theme, a centre member will share tales of her travels through the Northwest Passage.

“We have something for everyone, said centre executive director Carol Turnbull. “We tried to make it a diverse mix not only of the programming here, but also because there’s such a diverse range of interests that people have here in the neighbourhood. It’s basically a sneak peek at everything that is going to be happening this year.”

Other ongoing activities throughout include a bake sale and the Busy Hands Boutique craft sale; a shoe, scarf and purse sale, a wellness lounge and a raffle draw.

The open house kicks off at 11:30 with live accordion music, followed by a Tan Jay/Alia fashion show and trunk sale at noon, a travelogue about the Northwest Passage at 1 p.m., Segal’s talk at 1:30 and the square dance demo at 2 p.m. The events wrap up at 2:30.

For more information on the open house or other programs, visit cookstreetvillageactivitycentre.com, call 250-384-6542 or stop by 380 Cook St.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
UVic student aglow over new invention

Just Posted

UVic student aglow over new invention

Algae-based glow-stick will be marketed at festivals around the province

VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

“We will be forever changed by this, but the question is how we change. And that is up to us”

Victoria, Saanich want to get the conversation going on regional policing in the CRD

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak on board with a municipal review of services

Greater Victoria’s recycling still welcomed in foreign markets

Uncontaminated material leave markets open to material from B.C.

Vernon high-tech firm sells for $45 million

AVS Systems purchased by Information Services Corporation

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island under fog advisory

UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after man shot and killed

Shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, according to police

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Most Read

  • UVic student aglow over new invention

    Algae-based glow-stick will be marketed at festivals around the province

  • Going strong after 40 years: Cook Street Activity Centre celebrates with community

    Open house Jan. 27 to feature a taste of the kind of activities available at the centre