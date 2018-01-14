Going strong after 40 years: Cook Street Activity Centre celebrates with community

Open house Jan. 27 to feature a taste of the kind of activities available at the centre

Attendees at a Cook Street Activity Centre holiday event with Volunteer Victoria’s Youth Advisory Team pose for a photo. The centre is hosting its 40th anniversary open house on Jan. 27, with a wide range of activities planned. Facebook

The Cook Street Activity Centre is well-known in the neighbourhood and the city for its range of offerings for those 55-over and people of all ages. On Jan. 27, they’ll showcase some of those activities and more during its 40th anniversary open house.

Among other things, the day includes a comfort food lunch and baked goods produced by a volunteer chef here on holiday, an ongoing art show featuring works by the centre’s Joy of Art group members and leader Gail Keppler, and a demonstration of modern square dancing – soon to be offered at the centre – led by caller John Myers.

As an added bonus special guest speaker, University of Victoria scientist Becky Segal, will share her research on climate change and sea ice environments in northern Canada. Keeping with the Arctic theme, a centre member will share tales of her travels through the Northwest Passage.

“We have something for everyone, said centre executive director Carol Turnbull. “We tried to make it a diverse mix not only of the programming here, but also because there’s such a diverse range of interests that people have here in the neighbourhood. It’s basically a sneak peek at everything that is going to be happening this year.”

Other ongoing activities throughout include a bake sale and the Busy Hands Boutique craft sale; a shoe, scarf and purse sale, a wellness lounge and a raffle draw.

The open house kicks off at 11:30 with live accordion music, followed by a Tan Jay/Alia fashion show and trunk sale at noon, a travelogue about the Northwest Passage at 1 p.m., Segal’s talk at 1:30 and the square dance demo at 2 p.m. The events wrap up at 2:30.

For more information on the open house or other programs, visit cookstreetvillageactivitycentre.com, call 250-384-6542 or stop by 380 Cook St.

