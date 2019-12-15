(file photo)

Goldstream church offers free festive feast

Gordon United Church says all are welcome to attend Monday’s meal

Goldstream’s Gordon United Church is inviting the community to enjoy a free ham dinner on Monday, Dec. 16.

The ham dinner, complete with ‘all the fixings’ will also have options for vegetarians. Can’t wait until Christmas to dig into a holiday meal?

Bring your friends and family along to enjoy a delicious meal and conversation with others in the community.

If you can’t make it to this festive meal, Gordon United suggests those interested stay tuned for the dates of dinners held on a monthly basis.

Gordon United Church is located at 935 Goldstream Ave.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

For information about Gordon United’s monthly meals visit Gordon United Church – On Goldstream.


matteus.oconnor@blackpress.ca
Goldstream church offers free festive feast

