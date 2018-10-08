Goldstream Fountain uses water that is recycled

The fountain uses 10,000 litres of water that are recycled through it

10,000 litres of water recycle through the Goldstream Fountain, located in the middle of Goldstream’s roundabout. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Ever wonder how much water it takes to circulate through the Goldstream Fountain?

The fountain was part of the capital improvement program that began in May 2010 and involved the entire streetscape.

The fountain uses 10 cubic metres, or 10,000 litres of water that is recycled through it. The fountain is topped up every now and again when water evaporates or there is overspray caused by the wind. George Henshall, the City of Langford’s director of engineering of public works, said to help prevent the fountain water from freezing, glycol is added to the water in the winter.

There are 26 pumps that are paired with a light and are synchronized through a laptop.

The control panels for the pumps and lights are kept in a weatherproof cabinet with heaters and fans to regulate the temperature hooked up to a 200-amp service.

The components of the fountain including pumps and lights cost around $90,000 and the control unit costs roughly $25,000.

Henshall collaborated with the parks manager on the project, “we get to do a lot of projects in Langford, and this was one of the more fun ones I got to do, it was really great,” he said.

