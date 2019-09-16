Golfer aims for hole-in-one to raise cash for Victoria Hospice

Fundraiser event hits Highland Pacific Golf Course Sept. 17

Craig Johanson aims for a hole-in-one at Highland Pacific Golf Course on Sept. 17 to raise funds for Victoria Hospice.

Johanson’s father received care from Victoria Hospice in 2016. He says it was “actually a very good time, as difficult as it was.” His father received the required care, and the family was able to be in one place. Johanson says the staff and volunteers were all so kind and helpful. “They made what was the hardest thing in all our lives a much easier experience.”

Having golfed his entire life, Johanson saw a similar event online that inspired him to start Hole in One for Hospice.

“Hosting a community event can be a great way to remember a loved one,” says Shelley Engelhardt, Development Officer at Victoria Hospice. “Not only do events raise funds for essential programs – like bereavement services and Victoria Hospice’s Palliative Response Team – but they also provide an opportunity to honour and remember loved ones in a meaningful way.­”

Donate online here.

