Good Neighbour program aims to keep Colwood connected

Keeping people connected is an integral part of building a stronger, safer community.

The City of Colwood is launching a resident-led new neighbourhood program to help connect residents and foster support for one another.

It’s no secret the pandemic has posed a number of critical issues, including the public health emergency, the accompanying economic challenges, and the prevalence of social distress, Colwood’s website states.

The timing for launching the Good Neighbour program is fitting, considering the COVID-19 restrictions that made interactions difficult are beginning to ease.

The aim of the Good Neighbour program is to foster neighbourly connections that help build trust and cultivate a sense of home and security.

Colwood will host an online Zoom presentation on Wednesday, July 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. to provide more information on the program and how people can get started, including some examples of activities residents can engage in with neighbours.

Social connections, emergency preparedness, and security and safety are some of the activities and resources that support individual and community wellbeing.

For more information or to sign up for the Zoom meeting, take a neighbourly stroll over to colwood.ca/discover-colwood/good-neighbour.

