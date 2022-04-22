A family of ducks crossed Lougheed Highway with the help of a good samaritan on Tuesday. (Monique Patton/Special to The News)

A family of ducks crossed Lougheed Highway with the help of a good samaritan on Tuesday. (Monique Patton/Special to The News)

Good Samaritan helps family of ducks cross B.C. highway

Duckings follow mother duck navigating six lanes of traffic

A family of ducks crossed six lanes of traffic to make it safely across a busy thoroughfare in Pitt Meadows with some exceptional fortune and the help of a good Samaritan.

The incident happened on Lougheed Highway, just west of Meadowtown Centre at about noon on Tuesday, April 19.

That is when Monique Patton, who was heading west along the highway in the far left lane, noticed a white car on the opposite side of the median stopped with the door of the vehicle open and a woman on the median “wandering oddly”.

So she stopped her car and put her hazards on to see if the person was in trouble.

But when she looked closer she saw the mother duck, with around 13 ducklings in tow, step off the median, heading towards the north side of the road.

READ ALSO: Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

RELATED: Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

She soon realized the woman was trying to escort the ducks to the other side of the road.

Patton, who was still in her vehicle, said the vehicle to her right stopped as well as the trucks in the curb lane.

And the ducks, Patton was happy to report, after some hesitations – and a slight detour around the car to her right – made it safely across the busy road.

“It was very sweet to see – we are all in such a hurry these days, it was nice to see everyone stop and let them pass – not one horn honked!,” she said.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
Peninsula First Nations lead beach cleanup as part of Earth Day celebration
Next story
Oak Bay businesses abuzz with excitement over returning events

Just Posted

Families and residents of Saanich attended Saanich’s Earth Day Festival on Saturday (April 23) where information booths and activities were available to promote greener living in the district. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich Earth Day Festival promotes greener living in the district

An updated design of a residential and commercial building proposed for the former Gorge Pointe Pub site in Esquimalt. (Rendering courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Design changes to 6-storey, 99-unit proposal earns public hearing in Esquimalt

Oak Bay is ideal for the Coolkits program, in part because of work by the district and volunteers already underway, such as the ecological restoration and maintenance at Cattle Point. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Online tool challenges Oak Bay residents to become climate champions

The District of Highlands has approved more than $14,000 in grants-in-aid to local non-profit organizations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands approves more than $14k in grants-in-aid