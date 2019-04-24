A senior was trapped under her mobility scooter after hitting a bump on Bevan Avenue in Sidney. (Black Press File)

Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

78-year-old broke her pelvis and spent a week in hospital after the accident

Sidney senior Diana Gough wants to thank two Good Samaritans who helped her when she had a mobility scooter accident that left her with a broken pelvis.

After attending a pleasant concert at the Mary Winspear Centre, last month, Gough was returning home on her scooter when she hit a bump on Bevan Avenue and the vehicle overturned, trapping her underneath. As it was about 10 p.m. and the streets were quiet, Gough was worried no one would hear her cries for help.

However, she was rescued by a young couple who righted the scooter and helped her up, before walking her home. Gough, 78, says she was shaken and doesn’t remember much about the accident, although the woman was named Susan, and she is grateful as the pair charged her scooter, let her cat in and phoned for an ambulance.

Scooters can weigh up to 400 pounds and the accident left Gough with a broken pelvis. She stayed at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for over a week.

“I want to say a sincere thank you to the man and woman who rescued me and my cat, before calling for an ambulance,” she wrote to Black Press Media. “I have no idea where the young couple came from, I hope that they read this thank you letter in the Peninsula News Review.”


