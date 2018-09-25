GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon seeks volunteers

Over 1,600 volunteers are integral to ensuring the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon goes off without a hitch each year.

Now, just two weeks from the sounds of the whistle blowing at the starting line, the event is still in need of help in a variety of areas.

The 39th annual event returns to the city’s streets Oct. 7 and positions to be filled are on the course, finish line, aid stations, recovery zone, as well as for the Thrifty Foods Kids Run.

Cathy Noel, marathon general manager says teams of people are welcome to play a role on race day, but also over the course of race weekend which kicks off with the race expo, Oct. 5.

“If sport or school teams are trying to fundraise, we encourage them to contact us,” Noel said. “We couldn’t host this event without the incredible support of a volunteer crew of 1,600 strong.”

If you’re interested in donating your time, you can register online at RunVictoriaMarathon.com/volunteer/ or send an email to volunteer@runvictoriamarathon.com.

