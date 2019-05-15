Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Timelapse reveals the sprawl in one of the busiest regions on the Island (Google screen grab)

West Shore’s biggest activities have been made observable from space.

A Google Earth timelapse shows just how much development the region has undergone over the past three decades as it’s grown into one the Island’s busiest communities.

“I know we’ve had a lot of major development and in the last several years,” said Denise Blackwell, a member for Langford’s council for over two decades. “I really like what’s happening,” she said.

She added, Langford’s new developments, has allowed the city to add sidewalks, street lights, and an RCMP policing service. It’s led to stadiums, pools and an arena. Langford has led the province with among the highest relative population growth this decade.

The progression also shows View Royal’s main growth is in close proximity to Thetis Lake. Since 2000, Thetis Vale, Six Mile Road, and Nursery hill have seen some of the region’s biggest growth of commercial and residential spaces, in addition to the Eagle Creek shopping centre near Victoria General Hospital.

A time-lapse of West Shore’s satellite was posted on Facebook by Michael Gill.

“That is so cool,” one person replied.

