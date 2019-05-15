Timelapse reveals the sprawl in one of the busiest regions on the Island (Google screen grab)

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

West Shore’s biggest activities have been made observable from space.

A Google Earth timelapse shows just how much development the region has undergone over the past three decades as it’s grown into one the Island’s busiest communities.

ALSO READ: Langford’s journey from ‘Dogpatch’ to fastest growing city

“I know we’ve had a lot of major development and in the last several years,” said Denise Blackwell, a member for Langford’s council for over two decades. “I really like what’s happening,” she said.

She added, Langford’s new developments, has allowed the city to add sidewalks, street lights, and an RCMP policing service. It’s led to stadiums, pools and an arena. Langford has led the province with among the highest relative population growth this decade.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria grew by more than 5,000 people between July 2017 and June 2018

The progression also shows View Royal’s main growth is in close proximity to Thetis Lake. Since 2000, Thetis Vale, Six Mile Road, and Nursery hill have seen some of the region’s biggest growth of commercial and residential spaces, in addition to the Eagle Creek shopping centre near Victoria General Hospital.

A time-lapse of West Shore’s satellite was posted on Facebook by Michael Gill.

“That is so cool,” one person replied.

ALSO READ: Langford leads growth in the province

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cougar sightings around Colwood Elementary unconfirmed, says Conservation

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read