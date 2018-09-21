Gorge Tillicum residents launch refugee sponsorship group

A new refugee sponsorship group is starting based out of the Gorge Tillicum neighbourhood and its seeking members.

The Gorge Tillicum Refugee Sponsorship Group will hold its first meeting on Sept. 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Pearkes Rec. Centre.

The meeting will provide opportunities for people to learn how a refugee sponsorship works and what support the group’s efforts to bring refugees, such as freedom and safety in Greater Victoria.

Sabine Lehr from the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria, and local MP Randall Garrison, will both speak.

“Our group is hoping to reunite a family who has been trapped in a large and unstable refugee camp after fleeing civil war with their eldest son who came to Victoria several years ago,” said member Ed Pullman. “The group has rallied around a family of two older adults, two young adults, and four young children who have been confined in one of the world’s largest refugee camps for nearly thirty years, after civil war forced them to flee their country.”

The Gorge Tillicum Refugee Sponsorship Group is comprised of 14 people, including young parents, community activists, and retirees who are all passionate about taking action to help refugees.

The goal is “community-based and built on the idea that welcoming refugees makes neighbourhoods and cities stronger, more unified, and more compassionate,” Pullman said.

“We’re always looking for more members to help with fundraising and logistics when the family arrives. But fundraising is the big issue now.”

Interested parties can contact Pullman at 250-415-0552 and gorgetillicumrefugee@gmail.com.

