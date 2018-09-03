With Ten Mile Point neighbourhood mascot Phyllis in the centre, Eric Dahli, Lorraine Atkins, Dean Atkins, Susan Einstein, Matt Bravo, Alex Wortmann, and Hank Intven were among local residents who spent their Thursday morning cleaning up green space along Phyllis Road. Wolf Depner/News Staff

‘Gorilla Gardening’ comes to Ten Mile Point

Neighbourhood mascot oversees clean up efforts along Tudor Avenue

The origins of Ms. Phyllis appear as shrouded as the morning mist that often hovers over the waters near Saanich’s Ten Mile Point, but when she calls people show up.

Ms. Phyllis in this case is the neighbourhood mascot, best described as a friendly looking, well-dressed female scarecrow that also serves as a neighbourhood bulletin board.

Her most recent announcement urged local residents to gather for what one resident called ‘Gorilla Gardening’ in cleaning up a patch of green space at the intersection of Tudor Avenue and Phyllis Street Aug. 30 and 31.

And so they came with wheelbarrows, rakes and axes, eager to do their bit, because as one resident put it, Phyllis will not be denied.

Naturally, she was the first one on scene, and if her smile is any measure, the efforts of her underlings pleased her through and through.

