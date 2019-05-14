Grads, friends and family gather at Willows Beach for Oak Bay High Block Party

Grad recognition ceremony is June 5, at the Farquhar Centre at UVic

Oak Bay High graduates continued their tradition of a Block Party at Willows Beach on Friday.

Grads, friends and family swarmed the park and parking lot to celebrate the final month of high school. Oak Bay has 365 grads for 2019.

“The parents sure put on a wonderful block party and having it at Willow’s was a first, as it has rotated through various neighbourhoods,” said teacher Scott Alexander.

The cameras are out for Oak Bay High Grad Block Party at Willows tonight.

The Block Party was followed by the Grad Dinner Dance in the Cadboro dining room at the UVic Commons.

This year’s grad recognition ceremony for Oak Bay High is Wednesday, June 5, at the Farquhar Centre at UVic.

