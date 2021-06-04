Grandmother’s $1 million gift benefits Victoria hospitals

Dr. Omar Ahmad, department head of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine (far right), stands with other staff in the intensive care unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Courtesy of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation)

Critical care in Greater Victoria will receive a much-needed boost thanks to the generosity of a local grandmother.

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation (VHF) received a $1-million donation from an anonymous donor targeting critical care needs at Royal Jubilee (RJH) and Victoria General (VGH) hospitals. The woman, who prefers to remain nameless to focus attention on the inspiration for her gift, was compelled to support local hospitals.

“In the past year, there have been so many dark days. But there has been light, too,” she wrote. “I have been so impressed by our local hospital teams – they have not only kept moving ahead in these challenging times, but have kept improving the care they provide, too. I thank them, and I thank the community who came together to support our hospitals with donations and gestures of gratitude.”

The woman read about the foundation’s It’s Critical campaign, raising funds for critical care needs and a new permanent high acuity unit at RJH. And although the foundation exceeded the $7 million goal in early May, the donor decided to add her $1 million gift to support ongoing critical care needs at RJH and VGH.

ALSO READ: Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign exceeds $7 million fundraising goal

“I have been so impressed with the foundation’s work, and how they continually inspire donors to support our local hospitals. It felt important for me to help. My donation is a way for me to be a part of the COVID-19 response, but also to build up our hospitals for the future, for all Islanders,” she said.

The anonymous donor is one of more than 4,000 supporters to It’s Critical who helped operationalize eight new leading-edge critical care beds and urgently needed equipment. The high acuity unit provides an intermediate level of care between the acute and intensive care units. It’s a vital resource to treat patients recovering from surgery or serious medical conditions, and to manage hospitalization surges due to influenza, pandemic response, or mass casualty events.

ALSO READ: What life is like inside Victoria hospitals two months into pandemic

“This gift is a testament to the great generosity and compassion of the community we live in,” Colleen Bronson, foundation manager of philanthropy, said of the $1-million gift. “The pandemic has affected everyone in our community, but there are champions who continue to lift all of us up. We are sincerely grateful to our donor for this life-changing gift.”

The grandmother challenges all other grandparents on the Island to consider making a gift to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. “Our hospitals are at the heart of our community. They help all of us. Let’s help them in return.”

Donations in support of critical care or other priority needs can be made by visiting victoriahf.ca or calling 250-519-1750.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.