Greater Victoria bottle depots collect refundables for Rapid Relief Fund

Return-It Bottle Depots hopes to raise more than $10,000

Return-It Bottle Depots are accepting donations for the Rapid Relief Fund. (Unsplash)

Return-It Bottle Depots in Greater Victoria are contributing to the Victoria Foundation’s Rapid Relief Fund during the month of May.

All month, three depots – two in Saanich and one in Victoria – will have charity donations bins where people can donate their beverage container refunds. The business hopes to raise more than $10,000.

Depots have precautionary measures in place to protect employees and customers and operating hours have changed.

The Rapid Relief Fund has raised $6 million for COVID-19 relief in Greater Victoria. Money raised will provide more than 85 grants totalling more than $5 million to organizations on south Vancouver Island serving people who need help dealing with the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

Fundraising efforts for the fund are coming to a close, but the Victoria Foundation is working with community partners to support the civil society sector over the next three to 18 months, if not longer.

Additional donations can be made through the Vital Victoria Fund.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria raises $1M in 36 hours for those in need

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus